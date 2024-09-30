North East’s largest EV charging site powers ahead in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North East’s position at the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution has hit top gear as drivers start to plug into the benefits of a new state-of-the-art charge-point in Sunderland.

Twelve advanced ultra-rapid 350kW charging bays have been opened by one of the UK’s leading chargepoint operators IONITY, which is providing enhanced charging facilities for EV drivers at regeneration and property development specialist Adderstone Group’s Wessington Retail Park site.

Open for use with all vehicle models, the ultra-rapid charging bays allow EV drivers to recharge quickly and efficiently, enabling them to get back on the road faster than older charge points - the average fuelling time at IONITY’s chargers is just 23 minutes.

The move, which is part of an investment strategy by IONITY to deliver a UK wide publicly accessible superfast charging network for electric vehicles, marks a partnership between the two companies that has delivered the largest high-power EV charging facility in the North of England.

Strategically positioned on Wessington Way, alongside McDonald’s, KFC, The Pet Superstore and the soon-to-open True Padel Centre, the hub provides a big boost in the drive to deliver transformation through investments in transport, infrastructure, and green energy, catering to both EV drivers on the go and local families making the switch to emission-free vehicles.

Sunderland is already enhancing its connectivity with the development of the International Advanced Manufacturing Strategic Site (IAMSS), which is anchored by the Nissan factory, the largest car manufacturing facility in the UK. The car giant’s expansion into electric vehicle production and new gigafactories for battery production is seen as crucial to the city's economic strategy.

Andreas Atkins, IONITY’s country manager for the UK and Ireland, said Wessington Retail Park is a key destination for busy drivers, who are traveling across the region’s towns and cities and want to take advantage of rapid vehicle charging facilities while they enjoy local retail outlets and services.

He added: “We are thrilled the latest and largest high-power EV charging site in the region is now online at Wessington Retail Park, Sunderland. The site not only supports the growing demand for ultra-rapid charging, but also integrates seamlessly with popular local amenities. This makes it a convenient and attractive stop for EV drivers and the public alike, enhancing the overall experience for visitors."

The move marks the latest development initiative by Adderstone Group at Wessington Retail Park since it acquired the estate in 2021. CEO Ian Baggett, said: "With more than 100,000 electric cars manufactured in Sunderland each year and only a couple of hundred charging points, we figured they might need a few more."

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, cabinet member for environment and net zero at Sunderland City Council, said: “Sunderland has set out ambitious goals to accelerate our journey towards a low carbon future. High-power charging points like those now in place at Wessington Way will do a great deal to reassure motorists thinking of making the move to an EV. We’re thrilled to see this provision become available in such an accessible part of Sunderland and we’re sure it will be very well-used.”