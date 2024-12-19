Nine in 10 adults don't recall what gifts they received last Christmas

People find they receive an average of two gifts every year they admit they could do without. | SWNS

Nine in 10 adults can't recall what gifts they received last Christmas, according to a poll.

A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas found they receive an average of two gifts every year they admit they could do without.

As a result, 42 per cent donated these presents to charity, and 37 per cent re-gifted them.

While 16 per cent have even made a few quid from them by selling unwanted items on resale sites such as eBay or Vinted – leading to an average of £55 of gifts being discarded per adult each year, according to research commissioned by easyJet holidays.

With bath sets (41 per cent) socks and underwear (30 per cent) and candles (28 per cent) topping the list of most unloved presents.

The research also found 49 per cent would choose a travel or holiday voucher over traditional presents.

Closely followed by tickets to concerts (41 per cent), the theatre (41 per cent) and a day spa (33 per cent).

Half of these would prefer experience gifts to make meaningful memories with loved ones, while 49 per cent have a desire to try something new.

And 45 per cent believe an experience gift is more unique.

In fact, 13 per cent would forgo receiving any gifts in favour of family and friends helping top up their travel fund instead.

Almost half would choose a travel or holiday voucher over traditional presents | SWNS

Paul Bixby, chief commercial officer at the package holiday provider, said: “As Christmas approaches, we are seeing a shift away from traditional presents our parents would have received, to gifts that create lasting memories for those who receive them, including holiday vouchers and experiences.”

The study also revealed an average spend of £77 per gift this Christmas, with Baby Boomers being the most generous generation, spending an average total of £337.

While Gen Z will spend the least, averaging £230 across all of their presents.

But it appears many have no idea what to buy for their family and friends, with clothing (48 per cent), food items (46 per cent) and books (44 per cent) the most popular ideas for 2024.

With 28 per cent reluctantly putting cash in an envelope as they are out of inspiration.

The research also found that looking ahead to the new year, 30 per cent will be setting a goal to travel more in 2025.

Of these, Italy (27 per cent) was named the number one destination travellers want to touch down in, followed by Spain (23 per cent) and Greece (22 per cent).

The top 10 experience Christmas presents people would like to receive:

Travel/holiday vouchers Concert tickets Theatre tickets Day spa Private dining experiences Tickets to a sports game Wine tasting tour Cooking classes Outdoor adventure (e.g. rock climbing/canyoning) Museum membership