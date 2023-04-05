Peter Murrell, the husband of former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been arrested in connection with an investigation into Scottish National Party finances.

A statement issued by Police Scotland on Wednesday morning read: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.”

Most Popular

The force added the investigation is ongoing and they are unable to comment further at this time.

(This is a breaking news story - updates to follow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad