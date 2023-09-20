Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Instagram influencer Nicky Newman has died at the age of 35 following a battle with breast cancer.

Her death was confirmed on the social media platform by her husband Alex, five and a half years after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer at the age of 30 in April 2018. Alex put up two posts; one written by himself and one which had been written by Newman herself which she had asked to be posted after her death.

Newman came to public attention when she used social media to become a campaigner for regular breast checks after she discovered a large lump on her right breast and was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer. Her death comes around a week after the passing of comedian Maddy Anholt, who died of brain cancer at the same age.

Since the announcement, many people have left their tributes to her on Instagram. Tributes have also come from famous faces, including singer and presenter Stacey Solomon. But, just who was Nicky Newman, what did she say in her final message, who is her husband, what did the full statement from her husband say and what tributes have been left to her? Here’s what you need to know.

Who was Nicky Newman?

Nicky Newman, who posted on Instagram under the handle @NickNackLou, was an influencer who promoted the importance of people checking their breasts to aid in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Newman discovered a lump on her own breast in 2018 and was diagnosed with incurable stage 4 breast cancer. On her Instagram page, she described herself as a digital creator and said she was helping her 327,000 followers “live life in the present”. She was also an ambassador for women’s nutrition and sportswear brand Women’s Best.

Instagram influencer Nicky Newman, pictured right with her husband Alex, has died of breast cancer at the age of 35. Photos by Instagram/Nicky Newman.

Who is Nicky Newman’s husband?

Newman’s husband is called Alex, who is a lighting engineer. She referred to him as “Mr G” in her Instagram posts and her page is attributed to “Nicky and Mr G” with the statement “Go grab life!”. The pair had known each other for over 20 years, first meeting when they were 14-year-old teeangers.

What did Nicky Newman say in her final statement?

Newman had written a post announcing her own death which she had asked to be posted after her death. In the emotional statement, she referred to her followers as “bootiful hoomans” and urged them to “give your friends and loved ones the biggest squeezes.”.

She also said she will always be with her fans if they hold on to the positive energy that has been created through her page. The post was accompanied by a photo of Newman sat on a ledge, wearing a black dress, laughing and closing her eyes in joy.

The full post read: “If you’re reading this it means I have died, I made it 5 & half years though, not bad for a stage 4 breastie ey. And none of this ‘she fought her battle nonsense’, I didn’t lose anything, the cancer eventually took over & that’s okay, we all knew this would happen.

“I don’t think we are ever prepared to hear the words, we think we are indestructible & a magic cure will appear, but the truth is we all live this life day to day (we just knew our days are shorter).

“So please promise me to cherish those around you and give your friends and loved ones the biggest squeezes! GO GRAB LIFE! You never truly know what is coming around the corner - so don’t take anything for granted.

“You have all become a part of my legacy, my “Instagramily” in MR.G’s words and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here every step of the way. There is more to come (with some amazing things in the works) that will aim to continue that legacy, so stick around and keep being the amazing bootiful hoomans you all already are!

“I’m a believer in energies and if people hold on to the positive energy we have created from this and other pages like it, then I will always be with you. Mr.G has some words to follow as we both wanted to do this part together. Love you all my bootiful hoomans!”

What did the full statement from Nicky Newman’s husband say?

The post from Newman was followed by a personal post from her husband Alex, who lovingly referred to his late wife as his “bean” and his “lobster” and said they were “meant to be one”.

He also urged her fans to keep following her page, saying “Nicky has still got some incredible things to share on her” and promised he would share those things on her behalf.

His full statement, which he posted alongside a photo of him with his arms around a smiling Newman, said: “What can I say that my incredible wife hasn’t already in her final post. Nicky asked me to send her message out, along with a few words from me.

“My bean was more than a partner or loved one to me, she truly was my lobster. We have known each other since we were 14 and throughout all the years (even when we had time apart) we were always inextricably drawn to each other. A truly rare joining of souls that were simply meant to be one.

“We’ve been asked before about why it is that we thought Nicky’s page here became so popular and that is obviously a very hard question to answer. I told my bean a few weeks ago that I think it is because ‘people instantly love and are drawn to you because ever since diagnosis, at the worst time of our lives, we chose not to mourn the time we are losing but rather to celebrate and cherish the time that we have left - however long that may be’.”

“Anyone that knew my wife knows this to be true. Nicky never accepted half measures, she took life with both hands and made each moment special and memorable. She has created a legacy here, a place where anyone can see that life is for positivity and smiles and happiness. Even through hardship . . . even if it seems impossible.

“Nicky has still got some incredible things to share on here and I am hoping you will stick around to see them come to fruition. I will share it with you in her place, just as she would have wanted. I just ask you to bare with me a little.

Last night there was a lightning storm right above our house, my girl's way of reminding us to Go Grab Life and make it count. Love to every single one of you, be safe and be good to each other x”.

What tributes have been left to Nicky Newman?

Many tributes have been left to Newman on her Instagram page, including some from famous fans such as Stacey Solomon and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden, who is herself battling breast cancer.

Solomon said: “Nick. I love you. So grateful I got to meet and know you. Promise to grab life every single day.”

Dowden called Newman “the most beautiful ray of sunshine who has done so much and created a community and legacy that will live on.” She added: “I hope you know all the help and awareness you have done and will always continue to do so. I will forever hold onto your lovely voice notes and will always think of you when I say Welsh Love.

“Thank you for being utterly incredible and a TRUE INSPIRATION. I promise to grab life and deeply miss your radiance and positivity. Love to Mr G, your family, friends and the huge community you created online.”

Presenter Gaby Roslin commented on Alex’s post and said: “Oh my word, how beautifully written. Thinking of you and sending you so much love and light. She was a remarkable soul with such an amazing spirit.”

One member of the public said: “Some days, in fact more often than not, she was the only reason I came onto Instagram, and the only page I would look at or story I would watch, because no matter what, she always put a smile on my face. She compared to nobody, judged nobody, was just such an absolute force, one hell of a special woman, and those of us who never knew her, fell in love with her too.

“But not just her, with you, your story together, your love.and support for each other, your determination and tenacity together. How you looked at each other. You could feel the strength she got from you just being near her. She will continue to shine brightly, through you, through her family, through her legacy. Nicky will never be forgotten, and will always be loved.”

Another person, who appeared to know Newman personally, said: “I can’t believe how fast you went after coming home for hospice. It just shows how sick you really were. I was expecting a goodbye post, I feel so raw not having heard from you again… I’ll miss you.”

