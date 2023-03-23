A popular BBC show has been axed after six series, with the broadcaster confirming the news, and the host paying tribute to fans. The show in question is New World Order, which was fronted by Frankie Boyle.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the BBC said: "We would like to thank Frankie Boyle and all those involved for six great series of New World Order, and we look forward to seeing what he does next on the BBC."

Taking to social media, the comedian confirmed the news, saying: "Ah well, there’s to be no more New World Order on the BBC. Not surprising in the current climate, I suppose. Just very grateful to have had six series of working with the funniest people in the business."

The show aired on BBC Two during its run. It saw Boyle dissect the week’s news with comedians, journalists and his audience. The final episode of the series aired in December, while the entire final series is available to stream on iPlayer.

Fans took to social media to voice their devastation that the show is coming to an end, with one fan saying: "It will be missed. The end monologues were outstanding and the reactions they provoked from the other comics were an added joy."

