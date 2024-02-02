Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new operator of the National Lottery, Allwyn UK have announced that they will be making changes in the hopes of bringing back the fun of the 1990s.

In an exclusive interview with The Mirror, CEO of Allwyn UK, Andria Vidler spoke of bringing back the iconic National Lottery television programme, in which families would gather round the television to check their numbers.

The National Lottery television originally aired in 1994 live on BBC One on a Saturday evening, providing viewers with entertainment and games before the lottery numbers were drawn. Presenters on the programme included Dale Winton, Anthea Turner and Alan Dedicoat in its early days. The live television draws ended in 2017.

Vidler told The Mirror: “I want people to feel excited by The National Lottery again and players to believe that it could be them pulling out a winning ticket.

“Over time, we will introduce new ways of playing which will bring back the magic of those early days. We want more games that are more entertaining, that attract more people, because ultimately that means we raise more for National Lottery-funded projects.”

They are also set to make changes to individual games, including Lotto and Set For Life.

Allwyn UK are also planning a new marketing campaign, named “Will You Be Next?” as well as Olympic and Paralympic themed scratch cards, to celebrate the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics - which will be held in Paris.