By Chelsie Sewell
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

M&S has released new flavours of their much-loved yum-nuts which have sent fans wild. The new sweet treats, which have been described as a ‘love child of a yum yum and a doughnut’ have even made an appearance on US talk show Ellen.

M&S announced on Instagram that the new flavour of yumnuts include Birthday Cake, Triple Chocolate and Maple Pecan. The treats are made use a secret butter enriched recipe which includes 48 laminations.

Fans took to the comments to discuss their excitement about the new additions. One person said: ”Whatttt😍 the maple pecan is calling my name 😍.” Another added: “Tripple choc all the way 😍🥰.” While a third added: “Picked up birthday cake today 😍😍.”

    The new flavour of treats are available in M&S bakerys now.

