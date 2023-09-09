Watch more videos on Shots!

Television impressionist and comedian Mike Yarwood has died at the age of 82, the Royal Variety Charity has announced. A household name in the 1960s and 70s, Yarwood was famous for his impersonations of politicians and other public figures.

Some of his most famous impressions include former prime ministers Harold Wilson and Ted Heath, Prince Charles and the late football manager Brian Clough. The Mike Yarwood Show in 1977 had one of the largest single Christmas Day audiences ever for a British TV programme, at 21.4 million viewers.

The Royal Variety Charity said it was deeply saddened to announce his death, saying: “He leaves behind an immeasurable void in the entertainment industry. Mike Yarwood quickly rose to prominence for his exceptional ability to mimic the voices and mannerisms of countless celebrities and public figures.

“His talent for impersonation brought smiles to the faces of millions and his unique ability to capture the essence of his subjects made him an icon in the comedy world. Throughout his career, Mike graced television screens nationwide, becoming a household name in the 1960s and 1970s.

“His variety shows, including The Mike Yarwood Show, and Mike Yarwood In Persons, captivated audiences and showcased his uncanny talent for mimicry on prime-time television for two decades. Mike’s family have asked that their privacy be respected during this sad and difficult time.”

Yarwood was previously married to dancer and actress Sandra Burville for 16 years from 1969 until 1985. They had two daughters. She is known for Stop the World: I Want to Get Off (1966), Man in a Suitcase (1967) and Thirty-Minute Theatre (1965).