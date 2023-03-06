The Met Office originally put a yellow weather warning in place for Sunderland from midnight on Monday (March 6) for 24 hours, running until midnight on Tuesday (March 7), but this has now been extended. The warning will now run until 10am on Wednesday (March 8) and again from 3am on Thursday (March 9) until 6pm on Friday (March 10).

Temperatures are set to drop below freezing in Sunderland at the start of the week, with highs of 6C expected along with lows of -3C. According to the Met Office, the weather could bring some disruption.

A spokesperson for the meteorological office said: “A band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move south during Monday followed by frequent snow and hail showers. Whilst the highest accumulations of 5-10 cm are most likely over northern Scotland, there is a small chance of more organised and persistent spells of snow developing elsewhere in this area, and could bring 2 to 5 cm even at lower levels. Into Monday night, showers are expected to continue, and ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces where snow has melted by day.”

The Met Office also says there is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. They also warn there is a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The Met Office has extended its weather warning for Sunderland

What is a yellow weather warning?

A yellow weather warning is used by the Met Office to warn people of potential danger and disruption weather could bring. Due to the extreme weather conditions predicted for next week, the weather experts have listed a number of things people in the North East should be aware of. There is a chance of the following issues: