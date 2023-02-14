The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog across parts of the UK, stating that people travelling should expect some delays to services. In the warning, the Met Office states: “areas of fog are likely to cause some travel delays on Tuesday morning”.

Fog can cause major disruption for those travelling, specifically affecting those on the road or using air travel due to reduced visibility.

According to the Highway Code headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres. Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights - especially fog lights - are working properly.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Large areas of fog have developed across much of England overnight with visibility of 50-100 metres in many places leading to some challenging travel conditions. Fog will gradually lift through mid to late morning.”

So, where is the weather warning in place? Here’s everything you need to know including a weather forecast for the remainder of the week.

Where does the weather warning cover?

The warning does affect a large chunk of the south covering all of London and most of Birmingham. The warning also reaches parts of Cardiff, Nottingham and Hull.

Full list:

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Peterborough

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Wiltshire

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

York

When is the weather warning in place?

The Met Office website states that the weather warning is in place from February 14, at 3am until 10am. However, depending on the conditions this could change.

What to expect

The Met Office website says that the fog will be expected to cause travel delays to public services. They say that people can expect:

Delays or cancellations to flights

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

Weather forecast for the UK

Today

For most of today areas of fog and low cloud will slowly lift across England and south Wales. Northwestern areas will see some clouds and outbreaks of rain. However, for the most part there will be bright sunny spells developing and some pleasant light winds.

Tonight

There will be outbreaks of cloud, with some rain turning heavy at times across western Scotland and Northern Ireland. Elsewhere it will be mostly dry with long clear spells and patchy frost developing throughout the night.

Wednesday