Met Office forecasts snow in parts of UK this week - the locations affected

As winter quickly approaches, temperatures are beginning to dip and more unsettled conditions are becoming established.

Although some areas of the UK will still see relatively mild temperatures and weather conditions this week, the Met Office has forecast snow in some parts.

Here’s what you need to know.

Where could it snow in the UK this week?

Monday (18 October) will be mostly cloudy across most parts of the UK, with rain in the west spreading east, perhaps heavy in places.

It will be brighter across parts of Northern Ireland later and mild everywhere, with it being warm in any brighter spells.

Rain will ease on Monday evening, but there will still be patchy drizzle. Heavier rain may also skirt the south coast and return to the west later.

Hill fog may also affect some areas. It will also be very mild overnight, but rather breezy.

On Tuesday (19 October), some southeastern areas of England will be mainly dry, with some bright and warm spells. Many other areas will be cloudy with areas of rain, some heavy, moving northeast. It will also be breezy and very mild.

The Met Office outlook for Wednesday (20 October) to Friday (22 October) said: “Showers or longer spells of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Often windy with coastal gales. Turning drier and less windy into Friday but still showery for some and noticeably colder.”

The Met Office forecast for Friday 22 October to Sunday 31 October forecasts sunny spells and showers for most areas at the start of this period. with some places remaining dry.

However, it will feel breezy at times especially along northern, eastern and southern coasts.

Temperatures will begin to fall to below average for most areas across the UK, “increasing the likelihood of snow and wintery conditions over higher ground restricted to northern areas,” according to the Met Office.

It will then likely turn unsettled again over the weekend as cloud, rain and stronger winds arrive from the west, with unsettled conditions then likely to persist towards the end of October across the UK.

Temperatures will then be most likely to become warmer after an initially colder start to this period.