McDonald’s is launching two new dips - here’s when they will land in stores for fans to try.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 29th May 2023, 15:09 BST- 2 min read

McDonald’s has brought out two new limited edition dips to celebrate its classic menu item Chicken McNuggets turning 40 this year. Fans will be able to smother the popular treat in smokey Chipotle Mayo along with American staple Creamy Ranch when the new sauces land in store this week.

It comes after the fast food giant dropped two limited edition dips earlier this month- fiery Mega Hot sauce and creamy Garlic Mayo. The dips have proven a hit with customers, with one writing on social media: “Mcd’s gotta keep the mega hot sauce and the garlic mayo on the menu.”

“Please never remove the mega hot sauce,” wrote another. “It’s the perfect spice for Maccas”. A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “McNugget fans rejoice.

“Two more dips are joining the party to celebrate the legendary McNuggets. Following on from the success of the first drop earlier this month, which included fiery Mega Hot Sauce and creamy Garlic Mayo, McDonald’s is surprising fans once more with a second drop before blowing out the candles on turning 40.

    “Get ready to try an exotic dip full of smoke, with the Chipotle Mayo landing at McDonald’s restaurants across the UK&I. Take your McNuggets on a journey that is creamy and vibrant with a touch of spice.

    “And if that still isn’t enough mayo, an American staple finally arrives on the Maccies menu. Coat your McNuggets with Creamy Ranch, a mild and creamy green herb dip.”

    Chipotle Mayo and Creamy Ranch will land in McDonald’s stores this week.Chipotle Mayo and Creamy Ranch will land in McDonald’s stores this week.
    Chipotle Mayo and Ranch will be available to buy in McDonald’s stores from Wednesday (May 31). The dips will be available for a mystery length of time, “until stocks last”.

    To find your nearest McDonald’s store, visit the store locator on the McDonald’s website.

