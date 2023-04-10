The bank holiday weekend may be almost over, but fans of McDonald’s can still get one more bargain treat. The fast food chain is offering their iconic Quarter Pounder with Cheese for just £1.49 today if you order exclusively through the McDonald’s app.

The quarter-pound beef burger is crowned with two slices of cheese, nestled between two soft sesame seed buns, and dressed to impress with ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles. Customers will be saving £2.80 on the regular price.

Alongside these one-day offers, McDonald’s has also launched a one-month long promotion called Winning Sips, giving customers the chance to make the most of their sips and slurps by winning millions of prizes including £10,000 cash, menu favourites and limited-edition merch including bucket hats, towels and Coca-Cola glasses when purchasing a medium or large soft drink.

There are some amazing Rewards available for customers to treat themselves to when point milestones are hit. When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad. With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards. Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

The Quarter pounder with cheese is available for less than £1.50 today (photo: McDonald’s)

To get started, you just need to download the McDonald’s app. This can be done by visiting the app store.

