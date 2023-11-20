Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a popular independent restaurant have been left ‘devastated’ after thousands of pounds in cash and stock was taken during the night. Marlon and Daynia Amikie, owners of Island Lounge, a Caribbean restaurant on Lower High Street, Wednesbury, shared footage of the break-in with our sister publication, the Express and Star.

The video shows a masked and hooded man in a light-coloured tracksuit searching through a fridge in the front of house, before going off camera. He returns with a box under one arm and another in his hand, before putting everything into a large bag and leaving with it. It also shows the man filling up a large suitcase and trying to break into a till.

Marlon said: “We literally just invested in buying more alcohol because we have more big bookings coming up. We have been trying to adjust to the cost of living by doing promotions and taking chances, trying to survive.

“Bills are high, and we have been trying to do everything we can to prepare for the quieter days that will come in January. We are just completely taken aback.”

He thanked the community for their support, adding: “All of the staff and the community are devastated and disgusted. People are phoning us saying they are sorry that it happened, and they are disgusted that someone would do that. They are pouring their support to us. We value our customers a lot.

“We try to put on events to bring awareness to Wednesbury and have more people visit our wonderful town. We have a strong community.”

The masked man who broke in to Island Lounge, Wednesbury, caught on CCTV. Picture: Island Lounge

Marlon said he has even had customers call and say they recognise the man in the video, and have been victims of him themselves.

The post written by Island Lounge staff read: “Last night, our deepest fears materialised as we experienced a break-in resulting in the theft of thousands of pounds worth of our stock and cash. At a time when many restaurants are grappling with challenges, this incident has dealt a severe blow to us.

"We’re profoundly devastated. Attached is an image of the suspect, and the authorities are actively investigating. If anyone has information or comes across anyone attempting to sell any spirits and 1.5 litre bottles of Bacardi rum, then please reach out to us. Your assistance is invaluable during this trying time.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said it was investigating. They said: “We were alerted to a burglary at a business in Lower Hill Street, Wednesbury, which is believed to have happened overnight.”