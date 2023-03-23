Award winning journalist and broadcaster, Martin Lewis has signed as a regular co-host on ITV show Good Morning Britain. Lewis will first appear as a regular on the show on Wednesday March 29 at 6am.

He will begin his regular co-host stint on GMB with a tax year end special on ITV1 and ITVX. Lewis will present alongside Susanna Reid on various Wednesdays this year - cementing his position as a key presenter on the multi-award winning breakfast show.

Lewis and Reid’s work as a duo will see them hold politicians to account and ask the questions the public want answered, plus hear directly from viewers at home through live phone-ins to the studio.

Martin Lewis said: “To have the ability to hold politicians to account, over the cost of living, is a privilege and a responsibility. It’s a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it’s nice for once to be asking them. So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter.

“The difficulty came with working it around my day-job, as Money Saving Expert, which is always my priority. So I’m hopeful the solution we’ve come up with, to lock in a dozen special shows a year, sitting alongside Susanna Reid’s brilliant journalism, is one the show’s viewers will welcome.”

Susanna Reid said: “Martin Lewis is undoubtedly the voice of the nation when it comes to the cost of living crisis. Together we will continue to challenge politicians and hold them to account. I can’t wait to have him sitting next to me again at the GMB desk from next week.”

