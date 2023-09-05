Married at First Sight UK: Cast revealed ahead of new series - full list
The cast for the upcoming Married at First Sight UK series has been unveiled - here’s a full list of the contestants
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new group of singles have been announced for the upcoming series of Married at First Sight UK. The popular E4 dating show showcases a ground-breaking experiment as a group of single people meet their other half for the first time at the altar.
The couples then get to know each other as they go on a honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up a new home. The eight brides and eight grooms will feature on the show alongside returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.
But who are the brides and grooms of the new series? Here’s everything you need to know.
Married at First Sight UK cast - full list
Grooms
Arthur - A 34-year-old tennis coach from London
Brad - A 27-year-old model from Grimsby
Georges - A 30-year-old sports rehabilitator from Surrey
Luke - A 30-year-old sales executive from Clacton
Nathanial - A 36-year-old events marketing manager from Manchester
Paul - A 26-year-old account manager from Chesham
Terence - A 40-year-old youth worker/DJ from Reading
Thomas - A 27-year-old investment communications worker from Wiltshire
Brides
Ella - A 29-year-old clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare
Jay - A 31-year-old sales manager from Lancashire
Laura - A 34-year-old finance manager from Hampshire
Peggy - A 32-year-old technology risk partner from Kent
Porscha - A 36-year-old executive assistant from London
Rosaline - A 28-year-old florist from Crewe
Shona - A 31-year-old performing arts teacher from Nottingham
Tasha - A 35-year-old childcare assistant from Leeds