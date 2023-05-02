Marks & Spencer to close stores across the UK in May - full list of closures

Marks & Spencer confirmed plans earlier this year to reduce its number of stores across the UK from 247 to 180. More stores are expected to close for good this month (May 2023) as well as the company confirming the next location of closures.

While closures may be alarming to some shoppers, the retailer confirmed that it would be increasing its food stores from 316 to 420, adding 104 Simply Food stores to its roster in the next five years. For example, the Wrexham store will close this autumn but customers will see a new M&S Simply Food opening near Plas Coch Retail Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three stores closed across the UK in April, and the M&S Cardiff store is set to close its doors in May.

M&S Chief Executive, Stuart Machin, said: “Stores are a core part of M&S’s omni-channel future and serve as a competitive advantage for how customers want to shop today. Our store rotation programme is about making sure we have the right stores, in the right place, with the right space and we’re aiming to rotate from the 247 stores we have today to 180 higher quality, higher productivity full line stores that sell our full Clothing, Home and Food offer whilst also opening over 100 bigger, better food sites.

Most Popular

"The out performance of our recently relocated and renewed stores, give us the confidence to go faster in our plan. Our investment in stores not only delivers a better experience for customers and colleagues, it boosts local communities with new job creation and will help us deliver a more sustainable estate in every sense.”

So, what closures can shoppers expect in May? Here’s the full list of branches that will be closing their doors for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full list of M&S store closures

Newport Road, Cardiff - set to close in May

Eagles Meadow, Wrexham - set to close in autumn

Deansgate, Bolton - closing date to be confirmed

File image of an existing Marks and Spencer store (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

List of M&S stores that have closed in 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad