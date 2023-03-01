Love Island’s Maya Jama has confirmed when the grand finale for the 2023 winter series will air. The winners of this year’s series will follow in the footsteps of Paige Turley and Finn Tapp who were crowned the winners of Winter Love Island back in 2020.

After one of the most dramatic seasons yet, this season will soon come to a close. The 2023 winter series saw the return of ‘ultimate relationship test’ Casa Amor and the infamous ‘Movie Night’ special which sent sparks flying through the Villa in South Africa.

Maya Jama announced the date for the final on the official Love Island Instagram. Jama announced the date in a video from the Villa and warned fans not to miss it saying: “It is going to be major. You don’t want to miss it. I will see you then!”

This will be the first finale that Maya Jama will host on the show, after taking over the role from Laura Whitmore who announced her departure from the show in 2022.

Jama didn’t miss a beat when taking over the role, and has been a hit with fans. ITV2 executive Paul Mortimer confirmed Jama would be the new host earlier this year saying: "Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show."

This season marked the exciting return of Winter Love Island too after it was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 and 2022.

So, how can you watch the Love Island final in 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Love Island final 2023

The season finale will air on Monday March 13 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Which couples could reach the final of Love Island 2023

