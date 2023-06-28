The UK’s hottest show is set to get hotter with the return date of Casa Amor just days away. Designed to test couples, Casa Amor has always provided drama and that is set to continue this year and will return soon.

It follows an action packed week on the ITV 2 show, where bookies favourite to win Love Island, Molly Marsh, brutally dumped from the island as new bombshell and former contestant, Kady McDermott, picking her partner Zachariah.

And the dumpings didn’t end there, with the most recent episode seeing both Mal and Medhi both leaving the show despite appearing to have genuine connections with Sammy and Whitney respectively.

Speaking to a national newspaper, a source said: "It’s going to be the most shocking twist yet because the cast have no idea it’s coming - filming starts tomorrow and it’ll be on screen this weekend.

“This year will be explosive as there are barely any solid couples and nobody is official yet. Heads will be turned as the Casa Amor cast are the hottest one yet. Fans won’t want to miss it."

Despite being pictured at an airport and appearing on Love Island: Aftersun since her departure, some fans are convinced that Molly’s Love Island journey isn’t over and she will be one of the bombshells in Casa Amor.

