Stacey Solomon and her partner Joe Swash have announced the birth of their beautiful baby girl. The couple took to Instagram to share the good news on Saturday evening, revealing that their third child together was born earlier in the week.

In a new Instagram post, the Loose Women star shared some cute snaps of her daughter including one which showed the baby snuggled on the proud mum’s chest. Another image showed Swash and Solomon cuddling the little one in their arms.

Stacey Solomon wrote: “ She’s Here! Our beautiful daughter was born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.

“You literally flew into our world 😂… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe you’re here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

The couple only announced they were expecting in December with Solomon admitting it was a “shock” and she did not know she was expecting for the first three months. Both parents had decided to keep the pregnancy a secret for a further three months to allow them time to prepare and inform loved ones.

Their new daughter, who is yet to be named, is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s third child together and sixth overall. They share Rex, 3 and 18-month-old Rose, with Stacey having sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from two previous relationships - while Joe has Harry, 15, also from a previous relationship.

