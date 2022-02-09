life starts at 50: older singletons are the most prolific daters

Older singletons are really into dating

Older singletons are the nation’s serial daters, with those aged 55+ averaging more dates per month than anyone else, according to new research.

Casual drinks at the bar is the most preferred dating location, new data shows

The Topgolf study takes a look at the dating attitudes of Brits, finding elder daters attend 4.5 dates per month – more than any other age group. And, a quarter of people in the oldest age bracket (24%) go on as many as 2-3 dates each week, compared to just 15% of those aged 25-34.

Cheekiness also seemingly grows with age, as just under one in ten people aged 55+ (9%) hope to win a kiss during a competitive activity like mini golf or bowling, with 4% hoping for even more – wagering a trip home with their date.

Brits' favourite dating locations:

A bar 55% A restaurant 49% Going for a coffee 33% A picnic/ going for a walk 31% Cinema 18% Bowling 11% Netflix and chill 7%

Brits' worst dating locations:

Exercise class 32% Dance class 25% Escape room 24% High ropes/ zip wire 20% Rock-climbing 19% Netflix and chill 13% Board games 12%