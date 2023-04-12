Liam Payne has teased a boxing match with Tommy Fury in his latest Instagram post. The former boyband singer hinted an announcement involving the boxer will be revealed tomorrow (April 13).

In the Instagram post, Payne shared a poster of the pair having a face off with the words “This summer. Announcement tomorrow” written underneath. The potential bout will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, according to the mock-up poster shared on the musician’s official Twitter account.

Liam Payne has teased a boxing match with Tommy Fury in his latest Instagram post

Fans of the pair then took to social media to share their thoughts on the potential boxing match. One fan reacted to the social media post by saying:"Is it April Fool’s again?"

Another said: "One Direction fighting Love Island, this should be fun."

A third added: “I hope this is a joke? Seriously could not watch someone hit you!”

A fourth fan asked whether the pair were making music together, saying: “Have they recorded a song together?”

Fury won a highly anticipated fight against Jake Paul last month, just weeks after the birth of his first child Bambi Fury with long-term partner Molly Mae Hague. Following Fury’s triumphant win, he admitted he was open to more celebrity bouts - including KSI.