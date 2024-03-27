Level crossing smash: CCTV shows reckless van driver ploughing through Network Rail barrier
A reckless van driver was caught on CCTV when he drove through a level crossing, putting his own life at risk. The impatient road user ignored flashing lights and lowering barriers at Blakedown level crossing near Stourbridge, when he ploughed through on March 18.
Footage, released by Network Rail, shows the van's tailgate snag the barrier which is then ripped off and dragged across the tracks. The driver was one of 225 reckless pedestrians and motorists caught on camera risking their lives on rail crossings.
Fortunately, the red-and-white barrier is hauled clear of the rail lines before the train hurtles past - but the actions were described as 'reckless' by the rail operator. Natalie Stretton, head of operational risk at Network Rail, said: “There’s never any excuse for the kind of reckless behaviour you see in this video".
“Many people, especially young people, fail to understand the danger they put themselves and others in when they make the choice to ignore the safety rules," Ms Stretton added. "Typically we see incidents of misuse and acts of crime rise in April due to the better weather and lighter nights, and I’d like to use this video as a reminder to anyone who uses level crossings to do so safely."
