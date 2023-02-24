King Charles III has issued a message to Ukraine as the world recognises the one year anniversary since the Russian invasion. The conflict is still ongoing with millions of people being displaced, and has become the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two.

The statement from His Majesty said: “It has now been a year that the people of Ukraine have suffered unimaginably from an unprovoked full-scale attack on their nation. They have shown truly remarkable courage and resilience in the face of such human tragedy.

“The world has watched in horror at all the unnecessary suffering inflicted upon Ukrainians, many of whom I have had the great pleasure of meeting here in the U.K. and, indeed, across the world, from Romania to Canada.

“Earlier this month I met President Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace to express my personal support for the people of Ukraine. It is heartening that the United Kingdom, along with its allies, is doing everything possible to help at this most difficult time.

“Therefore, I can only hope the outpouring of solidarity from across the globe may bring not only practical aid, but also strength from the knowledge that, together, we stand united. Charles R”

The UK is to hold a minute’s silence to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at 11am on February 24. Additionally, crowds gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square on Thursday evening for a vigil. The UN also passed a resolution late on Thursday (February 23) condemning Russia.

Russia first invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the conflict has since seen at least 100,000 of each side’s soldiers killed or injured, according to the US military. Thousands of civilians have died, with more than 13 million people made refugees or displaced within Ukraine.