With just over two weeks to go until King Charles III’s coronation, people up and down the country are preparing to host or attend a coronation party, with thousands set to take place nationwide.

This is the first coronation for a lot of people in the UK, as it is the first for 70 years, with Queen Elizabeth II the last to be crowned back in 1953. To aid with celebrations, Harbour Lifestyle , the luxury lifestyle brand, has put together its top five must-follow tips to ensure your coronation party is one to remember.

King Charles’ coronation falls on a Saturday, with millions more able to celebrate with the historic event coming on a weekend. To also get more people in the coronation spirit, Monday, May 8 will also be a bank holiday.

In the lead up to the coronation, Google searches for ‘coronation party ideas’ were up 200%, and ‘coronation bank holiday’ up 250%, it is clear that households are searching for hosting ideas and inspiration.

The tips from the expert cover everything, including seating, which food to serve, how to prepare for all possible weather events and more.

How to host the best King’s Coronation garden party

A best of British feast

No garden party would be fit for purpose without the best traditional British food. From old school classics like vol au vents and coronation chicken, to picnic icons such as cheese and crackers, stuffed olives, and savoury pastries - a buffet is a great casual dining option that provides something for everyone.

Stylish and versatile seating

It can be quite an awkward task when you’re standing around with a plate in one hand and a drink in the other, with no place to sit down. As a host, it’s a good idea to provide a selection of versatile seating options so guests can pick and choose whatever suits their needs.

Accessories and accents

If going all out balloons and bunting isn’t your thing, there are still some great subtle ways to incorporate red, blue and white into your decor for a coronation party such as outdoor rugs, scatter cushions and more.

Prepare for any weather

The British weather is always unpredictable, and despite the coronation coming in May, which is traditionally a warmer month, you just never know. Parasols are great for shielding from rain and/or sun, whilst patio heaters are recommended for chillier evenings.

