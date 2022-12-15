Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, has been seen adding the final touches to her Christmas tree as the Royal Family prepares for their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II.

In the video Kate can be seen adding some extra sparkling baubles to her Christmas while smiling. The official Kensington Palace account tweeted the video alongside the caption: “Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow”

The Princess of Wales will host her second annual carol service at Westminster Abbey tonight, joined by husband, Prince William, and King Charles III and the Queen Consort. The Together at Christmas carol service will celebrate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II and pay tribute to community leaders across the country. It will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The latest video from the royal, comes after the whole family released their official Christmas card for 2022 featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, alongside their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The photo was taken by photographer Matt Porteous. According to his social media pages, Matt is an environmental portrait photographer. A spokesperson said: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of their family.”

Kate Middleton Christmas jumper

One Twitter user pointed out that the Princess had previously worn the same jumper for another famous appearance saying: “Wearing the same jumper as she did back in January to read on CBeebies “The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark”

The princess, who has become known for reusing fashion, wore her Holland Cooper Fairisle Knit in Cream, which she wore earlier this year on the CBeebies Bedtime Stories TV program to read to children during Children’s Mental Health Week.

The jumper is still listed on the website for £179, however, it is currently showing as no longer in stock.

