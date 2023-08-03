Kate Garraway has confirmed that her husband, Derek Draper, is still in and out of hospital. The latest update comes just over a month since Draper accompanied Kate as she collected an MBE from Prince William.

The Good Morning Britain presenter appeared on ITV on Wednesday evening (August 2). She hosted Kate Garraway’s Life Stories, where she chatted with Strictly Come Dancing legend Anton du Beke about his tough childhood and finding fame.

Aside from her TV work, Kate is ‘kept busy’ by her husband’s medical needs. Derek was struck with long Covid after first contracting the illness at the start of the pandemic in the UK in March 2020.

As a result, Draper has needed around the clock care. Recently, he finally came home and showed signs of improvement but has regularly had to go back for treatment and other complications.

When she collected her MBE just weeks ago, with Derek and her parents with her, she reflected on his health battle. Taking to social media, she revealed he was back in hospital, writing: “Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle.

“I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience. So many of you have sent so many lovely messages, including the lady who stopped her car a few minutes ago outside our house to say ‘I know what you’re going through, and I know how much that moment meant and I am a nurse’.