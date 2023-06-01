Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has been admitted to hospital as he battles terminal cancer. The Escape to the Country presenter 49, was first diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, which later spread to his brain.

In the latest update, the father-of-three said he has gone into hospital to be “monitored” but hopes to be released in time for a scheduled appearance at A Place In The Sun Live in London this weekend.

He wrote in an Instagram post: “In hospital this week monitoring a changeover in my pain management regime. Fingers crossed I’ll be out in time to make an appearance on Sunday for this weekends @aplaceinthesunofficial LIVE event at @olympialondon in Kensington.”

He said he will be joined on stage by fellow presenters Jasmine Harman, Ben Hillman and Laura Hamilton if he is released from the hospital and attends the event. He ended the post with: “Hope to see you there…x”

Irwin made public his cancer diagnosis during an interview with Hello! magazine last November, saying he only had “months to live”. He said wanted to make as many memories as possible with his family before the time comes. Since his announcement, Irwin has regularly updated his social media followers on his condition.

He also revealed he was working on a “digital legacy” for his family – so that he can “speak” to them via video clips after he dies. He has a son Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two, with wife Jessica, 40.

Irwin, who also hosted Escape To The Country, said he first got the first warning sign when he was filming for A Place in the Sun for Channel 4 in Italy in August 2020, as his vision went blurry while driving. Tests soon revealed that he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain.

He has also reportedly begun hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which is commonly associated with treating divers with decompression sickness. It is used to increase the amount of oxygen in the body and treat certain kinds of wounds, injuries, and infections.