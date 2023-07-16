Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76, according to French media. Reports say the star died at her home in Paris, a city she relocated to in the 1970s after finding fame for singing in French.

The London-born singer and actress was known for her professional and personal relationship with the musician Serge Gainsbourg. The pair rose to fame following their international hit “Je t’aime... moi non plus”.

The French duet was recorded in 1968, shortly after they met on the set of the film Slogan. The couple dated for 12 years but remained friends after their split. Gainsbourg continued to write songs for the singer following their split.

Birkin’s acting credits included films such as the 1966 classic Blow Up, Death on the Nile (1978) and Evil Under the Sun (1982). During her career, she was also known as a style icon, with many taking inspiration from her looks.

Birkin was widely seen as a fashion trendsetter. She even inspiring the iconic Birkin handbag, a style put into production by fashion designer Hermes.

The British ambassador to France, Menna Rawlings, has paid tribute to Birkin on Twitter following the news of her death. She described the star as “the most French of British artists”.

In September 2021, it was reported Birkin had suffered a stroke which forced her to cancel a planned appearance at an American film festival. She had also been forced to postpone a number of concerts in Paris which were due to take place in May 2022 after breaking her shoulder two months prior.