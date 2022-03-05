James Morrison major UK headline tour of refreshed hit songs
Morrison's hits on tour
'One of the great British vocalists' James Morrison will play live all fans' favourites
Best British male Brit award winner in 2007 and a man whose first album in the same year debuted at the top of the UK album charts, James Morrison is back.
Name checked by none other than Paul Weller as “one of the great British vocalists,” Morrison is gearing up to tour and has released a best back catalogue album.
Usually a snapshot of the past, James Morrison’s new Greatest Hits album celebrates where he’s come from, where he’s now at, and what comes next.
The album out now coincides with 15th anniversary of James winning Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist.His greatest hits full band shows from March 10 follows a week of intimate acoustic sets.
The Greatest Hits album is full of refreshed versions of the big moments and all-time favourites from James Morrison’s hugely successful back catalogue. Those songs include Broken Strings, You Give Me Something, I Won’t Let You Go and others which have been revitalised.
What’s more, two brand new songs show that James continues to evolve as an artist. That’s particularly true of the album’s lead single Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?, which spent four weeks on Radio 2’s B-list and accumulated 1000 plays at UK radio.
Next month will see him hit the road for a Greatest Hits full band headline tour, which includes a prestigious London show at the Palladium.
The tour then goes to Europe from late April. Schedule involves co-headlining Kew The Music with Will Young, Wembley Stadium as Westlife special guest, and Blenheim Palace with David Gray.
Tour dates ...
March 10 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
March 11 – Ipswich Regent Theatre
March 12 – Cardiff St David’s Hall
March 14 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
March 15 – Oxford New Theatre
March 17 – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
March 18 – Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
March 19 – Stoke on Trent Victoria Hall
March 21 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
March 22 – Bath Forum
March 25 – Stockton Globe
March 26 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
March 28 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
March 29 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
March 30 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
April 1 – Sheffield City Hall
April 2 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
April 4 – Brighton Dome
April 5 – Reading Hexagon
April 6 – London Palladium
April 8 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
April 9 – Aberdeen Music Hall
April 10 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Greatest Hits track list ...
Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?
Don’t Mess With Love
You Give Me Something (Refreshed)
Broken Strings (Refreshed)
Wonderful World (Refreshed)
I Won’t Let You Go (Refreshed)
You Make It Real (Refreshed)
This Boy (Refreshed)
Precious Love (Refreshed)
Please Don’t Stop The Rain (Refreshed)
Too Late For Lullabies (Refreshed)
My Love Goes On (featuring Joss Stone) (Refreshed)
So Beautiful (Refreshed)
Up (Refreshed)
The Pieces Don’t Fit Anymore (Refreshed).