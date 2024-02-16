Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Day Fever started in Sheffield before quickly growing to include events in Jonny's hometown of Merthyr Tydfil, London, Manchester and Vicky's native Nottingham. New afternoon clubbing events have been announced for Newcastle, Liverpool and London.

They say: "The astonishing appetite for a nightclub in the afternoon saw us completely sell out across the UK and we have been inundated with people asking for us to bring Day Fever to their city.

"With perfect party music, personally curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers and Vicky McClure, Jonny Owen and the gang all behind the new dates we guarantee it’ll be another afternoon of no holds barred party times."

With an eclectic mix of sing-along anthems from their collective record collections, Vicky, Jonny and Jon will be behind the decks from 3-8pm at events that are building a community of over-30s who want to dress up and dance.