Inn Collection Group appoints developer new exciting Tyneside site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ripon Spa Hotel where work has started to redevelop the site

New site

Northern pubco selects STP Construction to transform Tynemouth seafront site

The Inn Collection Group has appointed Gateshead-based STP Construction to redevelop its debut Tyneside pubs with rooms site.

Work will start later this month at the 53-bedroom former Park Hotel which is being transformed by The Inn Collection Group into a family-friendly pub with rooms.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ripon Spa Hotel where work has started to redevelop the site

The multi-million pound redevelopment is expected to take 11-months to complete. Once complete the site will include an ice cream parlour and fish and chip takeaway. New outdoor seating areas and terraces will make the most of the site’s elevated position and take in sea views across spectacular Longsands beach.

Works will also see the transformation of an underused function area which is being reconfigured to add a further 20 bedrooms, including sea view rooms and dog-friendly ground-floor suites.

Credited with creating a new gold standard in modern inn groups with its Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore food-driven pubs with accommodation concept, The Inn Collection Group will trade all year round from its Tynemouth site. As well as welcoming families and outdoors enthusiasts, the venue will have designated dog friendly areas inside the bar and dining areas as well as outside spaces.

In keeping with Tynemouth’s beach, water sport and cycling credentials the site will offer secure bike storage with Sheffield bike stands and lockers and have multi-use wash down areas. Car parking with EV charge points will be available on site.

The Inn Collection Group property director, Louise Stewart with Carl Neasham-Gilbert of STP Construction

The Inn Collection Group’s managing director Sean Donkin said: “We are delighted to have appointed a construction partner of the calibre of STP and that work is about to get underway to redevelop the former Park Hotel. The countdown can begin for what will be a superb new venue for North Tyneside.

“This stunning building is long overdue significant investment to give it an exciting new chapter as a thriving inn in the heart of the vibrant community here in Tynemouth.

“We are looking forward to being a part of that community and contributing to North Tyneside’s wider economic growth, prosperity and employment opportunities through year-round increased trading by bringing people in to the area and improved bar and dining areas to attract new and local trade.”

A specialist in the large-scale restoration of aspirational sites like the Park, the award-winning pubco recently reopened a former police station in the Northallerton as The Northallerton Inn and landmark Helmsley venue, The Black Swan following the completion of major redevelopment works at both North Yorkshire venues.

The Inn Collection Group purchased the 53-bedroom venue on Grand Parade, Tynemouth in March 2021. Works are expected to be complete by June 2023.

The Inn Collection Group have also appointed STP Construction to carry out the refurbishment of its Ripon Spa Hotel site in North Yorkshire which the group purchased in June 2021. Work started last week on the 40-bedroom site in the cathedral city of Ripon to redevelop the property including its ballroom, terrace bar and self-contained Turf Tavern Bar Bistro.