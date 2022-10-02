Boy George has signed on to compete in the next season of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The Culture Club singer is heading to Australia in November to film the next series with a paycheck of $1 million (£879,000), the biggest in the series’ history.

The reality show is heading back to Australia after being filmed in Wales for the last three years due to the pandemic, with an insider telling the MailOnline: “It’s beyond exciting that we’ve secured Boy George.

“It’s been a long time since we had a huge global star film the show and he will no doubt draw viewers.

“He’s also hugely popular in Australia and with the show leaving Wales and heading back down under, he’s the perfect addition.”

Boy George is the latest contestant confirmed for I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here

Boy George had told Ant and Dec earlier this year he would like to take part in the popular TV show unless they “do a vegan version”.

The source continued: “We know it’s a huge coup to land Boy George and we can’t wait for filming to begin.

“He is thriving at the moment, he is about to perform with Culture Club at the legendary Austin City Limits in the coming weeks.

“He’s a national treasure and we have no doubt viewers will make him king of jungle.”

Boy George recently put his grade II-listed mansion in north London up for sale for £17 million.

