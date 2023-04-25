Gillian McKeith, who first ventured into the I’m A Celeb jungle in 2010, made a shock entrance into the All Stars campsite last night (April 25) for the new series in South Africa. McKeith famously caused a stir in the 2010 series after she fainted during a bushtucker trial.

McKeith, who admitted she found returning to the show “terrifying”, was revealed as the first ‘latecomer’ to be introduced to the celebrity camp. As she entered the South Africa camp for the first time, she received mixed receptions from her fellow campmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder was noticeably shocked by McKeith’s return to the show after he clashed with her during the 2010 series. Speaking in a preview episode on Monday, Shaun told campmates “I almost killed her” and agreed she was “mad as a box of frogs”.

In the 2010 series, the musician called McKeith “a daft old bat” and said she would “try the patience of a saint”. As viewers watched McKeith make her return to I’m A Celeb, they took to Twitter to deliver their views on the comeback.

Most Popular

Gillian McKeith is the latest celebrity to join I’m A Celeb All Stars

One I’m A Celeb fan tweeted: "Really!? The worst contestant in history is in the All-Stars series? Riiiiiiiight."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some fans welcomed McKeith back with open arms as she walked onto camp. One viewer said: "GILLIAN MCKEITH - it’s just gotten better!"

Another tweeted: “I’m A Celeb bringing Gillian McKeith in with Shaun Ryder is one of the best things to happen to British TV for years.