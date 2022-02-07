How day devoted to Cupid is celebrated around the globe

Valentine's day is celebrated around the world (above) (photo: Studio Romantic - stock.adobe.co.uk)

Many, varied - and unusual - traditions worldwide to show devotion to loved one...

It is the day of the year when lovers around the world show their devotion to one another by giving heartfelt gifts to say “I love you”.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and stores in many places are flooded with heart-shaped confectionery, stuffed toys, balloons and varieties of indulgent chocolates.

While stores filled with red balloons and gifting materials is a common sight in the UK during Valentine’s Day, different nations celebrate with their own unique traditions.

Unique traditions for countries around the globe

Couples in Bulgaria celebrate their love with a glass of local wine, lovebirds in Wales exchange special and intricately handcrafted wooden spoons, while Romanian couples go to the forest to pick flowers and wash their faces in the snow as a sign of good luck.

Here are some of the ways Valentine’s is celebrated around the world ...

1 Argentina – For A Week Of Sweetness. Argentinians don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day in February but “the week of sweetness” in July. It’s the day when lovers exchange kisses and receive chocolates and other sweets.

2 France – Epicentre Of Romance. It is believed that the first ever Valentine’s Day card originated in France, when Charles, the Duke of Orleans, sent love letters to his wife from the prison in 1415.The French village called “Valentine” turns into the epicentre of romance between 12th and 14th February.

It is believed that the first ever Valentine's Day card originated in the epicentre of romance and L'amour, France Photo: Wedding photography - stock.adobe)

3 South Korea – For A Unique Set Of Experiences. The romantic couples in South Korea celebrate the day of love on the 14th of each month. “The day of roses” is celebrated in May, “the day of kisses” in June, “the day of hugs in December” and single people celebrate “the black day” in April by eating black noodles.

4 Philippines – A Gala Event. In the Philippines, Valentine’s Day is the time when many young couples marry in an event sponsored by the government as a form of public service.

5 Ghana – National Chocolate Day. In Ghana February 14 is celebrated as the “National Chocolate Day”. You can attend performances, music events and restaurants that have themed menus for the special day.

6 Bulgaria – Day Of Winemakers. On February 14 San Trifon Zartan is celebrated in Bulgaria, which means “day of winemakers”. Young and old couples celebrate their love with a glass of local wine.

7 Wales – Day Of San Dwynwen. In Wales, lovers exchange unique and beautifully handcrafted wooden spoons on Valentine’s Day. This tradition has been practiced since the 16th century.

In Wales, lovers exchange unique and beautifully handcrafted wooden spoons on Valentines Day (photo: nachomp82 - stock.adobe.com)

8 Spain – Feast Of Saint Dionysus. The day of love in Valencia, Spain falls on October 9. This is known as the feast of Saint Dionysus. The festival is celebrated in most of the parts of Spain by making “macadora” marzipan figurines.

9 South West China – Sisters’ Meal Festival. In Miao, southwest China, the “Sisters’ Meal” festival is celebrated on March 15. During the festival, women wear silver accessories and beautiful dresses.

10 Denmark – A Celebration Of Love. Although Valentine’s Day is one of the new Denmark festivals, the country also celebrates the day of love and romance on February 14 with roses and chocolates, but friends and lovers also exchange handmade cards with pressed white flowers that are called snowdrops.