The online dating app Hinge is currently down, with DownDetector confirming that users are experiencing problems with the app. Hinge is one of the most popular dating apps, and has emerged as a rival to Tinder.

One user took to Twitter to say: “How bad is the @hinge app. Takes like forever to load matches and then shows an error ‘we ran into a problem loading new people’. This is even when the dating preferences are expanded or changed”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another user said: “Is Hinge down? Are we finally free? Is Nature healing?” whilst another was clearly annoyed at the fact the dating app is currently offline, saying “Was talking to this girl from Hinge and the app went down”.

When some people open Hinge, they are greeted with the app saying “We’ll be right back. Something went wrong and we are fetching solutions. Check back soon!” Hinge launched 11 years ago in 2012.

Most Popular

Hinge is reportedly aimed at the younger generation, as opposed to the likes of e-harmony and other dating sites. It’s much like Tinder, but slightly different to Bumble where women have to message men first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad