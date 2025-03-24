A dive into the fascinating world of UK antiques, from quirky finds in Liverpool to rare books in Leeds.

We’re delving into the world of antiques in a brand new Shots! TV episode. With so much rich history and unique stories to explore across the country, our teams have been busy finding the most interesting antiques in their region. Watch Discover unusual antiques across the UK to find out more.

We start the episode in Merseyside at the Tunnel Furniture Company. The shop is jam-packed with quirky antiques and is located in the historic stables opposite Edge Hill Station. There are an estimated 100,000 items in stock, which is continuously being added to. Paul at Tunnel Furniture Company revealed a long and unusual item. He said: “Everyone in Liverpool needs an artificial leg for £40. They make great lamps and they look gorgeous sat in the middle of the room.”

In the World of Stuff antique shop in Horsforth, co-owner Adam showed us a one-of-a-kind book. He said: “This is Ducatus Leodiensis, the topography of Leeds from 1816 which is a reprint of Ralph Thoresby’s entire history of Leeds and surrounding areas. The only other copy I’ve seen in anything like this condition is currently in Leeds Museum.”

In Clifton village, we visited Rachel and Michael’s Antiques, where owner Rachel showed us an unusual magazine. “This magazine, is a women’s magazine from 1947. It’s part of a collection that my father bought a few years ago. He went into a lady’s house, and she’d bought every magazine for about 30 years. (..) There were piles from say the late 1930’s to 1960’s of women’s magazines.”

