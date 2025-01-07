Here’s what you're entitled to if your flight from Newcastle airport is delayed by the snow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many Brits will be gearing up to head away to escape the cold January weather and trade it for some much-needed sunshine or an action-packed ski adventure.

But as temperatures plummet and the Met office has issued several yellow warnings for snow and ice in the North East recently, flights from Newcastle airport run the risk of being delayed or even cancelled.

In order to help affected holidaymakers, Matthew Hall, Managing Director for the airport transfers app hoppa shares what you are entitled to and how to claim your compensation from the airline:

My flight is affected - What are my rights for compensation?

Delays and cancellations can be an aggravating part of any holiday, but the rights for compensation will usually depend on whether the issue is the fault of airline, such as mechanical issues and staff shortages.

Since leaving the EU, UK flights are still covered by a similar law that protects passenger’s rights when faced with travel delays (EC261 is now UK261).

This applies if you are departing from a UK airport, arriving at a UK airport on an EU or UK airline, leaving an EAA airport, or arriving in the EU on a UK airline.

If your flight is a non-UK flight that is part of a connection to a UK flight, then you can still claim if you are delayed for more than three hours, you booked the flights as a single booking, and the delay is the airlines fault.

How much compensation am I entitled to for my cancellation?

Cancellations with less than 14 days' notice by law entitle you to compensation, depending on the length of the flight route:

Short-haul flights (<1500km, i.e. Manchester to Dublin) - £220 if arriving at final destination more than two hours after originally planned, reduced to £110 if arriving within two hours of schedule and announced with more than seven days' notice.

Medium-haul flights (1500-3500km i.e. Leeds to Tenerife South) - £350 if arriving at final destination more than three hours after originally planned, reduced to £175 if arriving within three hours of schedule and announced with more than seven days’ notice.

Long-haul flights (>3500km, i.e. London Heathrow to New York JFK) - £520 if arriving at final destination more than four hours after originally planned, reduced to £260 if arriving within four hours of schedule.

You are also entitled to either a full refund, including any return legs or the right to an alternative flight to your destination – either way, the airline must provide this for you. If you are at the airport when your flight is announced as cancelled, you should make your way to customer services or the nearest helpdesk.

What am I entitled to for my delay?

If your flight results in a delay of longer than three hours from the original departure time, this will mean your flight is covered under the same UK law as if your flight was cancelled and will be entitled to the same amount of compensation as a cancellation, depending on the length of the flight route.

Your airline must legally provide you with food and drink (usually in the form of vouchers), access to communication and if your flight is delayed overnight then you are entitled to free accommodation, including free transport links to the hotel and back to the airport, if your delay is deemed long enough:

Short-haul (<1500km) - 2 hours

Medium-haul (1500-3500km) - 3 hours

Long-haul (>3500km) - 4 hours

Your airline provider should normally contact you regarding any potential arrangements during your extended delay, whether that’s directly from the boarding gate, or relayed on email. If you fail to hear from them, you should make your way to the boarding gate and speak to the airline staff.

How do I make a compensation claim for my affected flight?

You should file any claims directly with the airline provider, who will have a section on their website with a claims form and any instructions you need to complete it.

If you feel as though your claim isn’t getting anywhere, or is even denied wrongfully, then you should check whether your provider is a member of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) on the Civil Aviation Authorities’ website - if they are, then you can make a complaint directly to them.

Ryanair, easyjet and Wizz Air are all members of the scheme.

When would I not be entitled to compensation?

Airlines don't always have to provide a refund on flights, particularly those affected by factors outside their control.

Extreme weather such as snowy or icy weather, ground staff strikes, and as seen with the Air Traffic Control chaos in 2023, all make up factors outside of their control and you would not be eligible for compensation in these circumstances.

If your new flight (after cancellation) departs less than an hour before the original flight time and arrives within than two hours of the scheduled time you are also not entitled to any compensation.

You may be able to claim reasonable expenses back from the airline if seriously affected, such as food, drink and accommodation whilst waiting for a new flight – but as each airline has different perceptions of extraordinary circumstances, it is best to check directly with them as it is not always a given.

Matthew Hall, Managing Director for the airport transfers app hoppa added: “Delays and cancellations are never an easy process, whilst adding to the stresses that come along with airport travel.

“However, it helps to be prepared in the unfortunate event that your flight gets delayed so you can take the appropriate action.

“Although the rules can seem rather long-winded and confusing, passengers should be aware of their rights to claim compensation, expenses and refunds in different circumstances for their affected flights.”

