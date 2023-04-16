News you can trust since 1873
Helen Skelton is in talks to co-host Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off programme It Takes Two.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton is in talks to present It Takes Two. The Countryfile presenter, 39, made it to the Strictly final with dancing partner Gorka Marquez last year and is now being lined up to host the show’s spin-off series by BBC bosses.

It comes after It Takes Two’s current host Rylan Clark, 34, announced he was leaving the show - whole co-host Janette Manrara is expecting her first child in the summer with dance pro husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

A source told The Mirror that Helen would be the “perfect fit” for It Takes Two. They added: “Not only is Helen a very experienced and popular presenter, she captured Strictly fans last year with her warmth and charisma.

    “She was also a hit with the team, from the top bosses to the make-up teams, production and the crew. The pro dancers all know her and as a former contestant, she knows what the celebrities are going through.”

    Helen’s breakthrough presenting rule came on Blue Peter in 2008. The mum-of-three has been hosting Countryfile since 2014 and is currently presenting Channel 5’s On The Farm.

