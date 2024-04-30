Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who wielded a sword in the street and hospitalised five people in an attack has been arrested, Met Police have confirmed.

The incident took place near Hainault tube station in Redbridge on Tuesday morning (April 30). Footage posted to social media showed the man in a residential street holding the large knife.

Police have confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested after an attack on members of the public and two police officers. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe the attack to be terror related.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said in an update: “Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested. We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.

“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers. We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan added: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.”

London Ambulance Service confirmed that five people had been taken to hospital. A spokesperson for the service said: “We were called at 6.54am this morning to reports of an incident near Hainault underground station. We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, clinicians in response cars, advanced paramedics and London’s air ambulance.

“At this time we understand members of the public and two police officers had been attacked. Working together with our emergency services partners, we treated five people on the scene and took all five to hospital. All crews have now left the scene.”