News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Greggs adds five new items to menu perfect for summer - including cloudy lemonade & iced chocolate

Greggs is helping customers to stay cool this summer with its new selection of refreshing, ice cold drinks.

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 2 min read

Greggs has added five new items to its menu from today which are perfect for the summer. The bakery-chain favourite has launched a brand-new selection of over-ice drinks to its menu  priced from just £2.40.

With temperatures in the UK reaching the high twenties this week as the June heatwave continues, Greggs is helping customers to stay cool this summer with its new selection of refreshing, ice cold drinks. The new range comes in a variety of mouthwatering flavours, catering to both coffee lovers and those who prefer a fruitier summer beverage, with Cloudy Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Mango Refresher, Iced Chocolate and Iced Mocha all on the menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guaranteed to quench your thirst this summer, the Cloudy Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade are zesty pops of flavour poured over chunks of ice, keeping you cool on the go. Meanwhile, the Mango Refresher is made with a sweet and fruity mango purée, topped with semi-skimmed milk before served over chunks of ice.

The new Iced Chocolate flavoured drinks are made with Fairtrade cocoa powder and poured over ice, before being topped with cream and sprinkles of Fairtrade chocolate powder. And if you’re in it for a caffeine hit, the Iced Mocha is made with a shot of freshly ground Fairtrade coffee, blended with semi-skimmed milk and Fairtrade cocoa powder. Topped with cream and a chocolate powder dusting.

Most Popular

    Greggs’ new over-ice drinks menu, which will all be available in selected Greggs shops from today June 22.

    Greggs adds five new items to menu perfect for summerGreggs adds five new items to menu perfect for summer
    Greggs adds five new items to menu perfect for summer

    Greggs new iced-drinks menu

    Cloudy Lemonade

    Refreshing cloudy lemonade, poured over chunks of ice. Our zesty Cloudy Lemonade is guaranteed to quench your thirst this summer

    Strawberry Lemonade

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Sweet strawberry flavoured lemonade, poured over chunks of ice, this new addition to our menu is sure to be a summer staple

    Mango Refresher

    Made with a sweet and fruity mango flavoured purée, topped with semi-skimmed milk over chunks of ice

    Iced Chocolate

    Iced chocolate flavoured drink made with Fairtrade cocoa powder, topped with cream and sprinkled with Fairtrade chocolate powder

    Iced Mocha

    Iced Mocha made with a shot of freshly ground Fairtrade coffee, with semi-skimmed milk and Fairtrade cocoa powder. Topped with cream and sprinkled with Fairtrade chocolate powder

    Related topics:GreggsChocolateDrinksCoffee lovers