Elton John wowed UK fans for the final time last night with his Glastonbury festival headline slot as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The ‘Rocketman’ singer told the Pyramid Stage crowd: "I never thought I’d ever play Glastonbury and here I am. I’d better play well and I’d better entertain you."

The performance brought the Worthy Farm festival to a close on Sunday night (June 25), which was also headlined by Arctic Monkeys on Friday and Guns N’ Roses on Saturday.

Ahead of the show, Elton John teased at least four surprise guests for the gig, with rumours suggesting it could be Britney Spears, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa. However, none of the rumoured acts made an appearance during the performance.

Elton also paid tribute to his late friend George Michael on what would have been the singer’s 60th birthday. He said, “this is for you, George” before performing their famous duet ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’.

But what other songs did Elton John play at Glastonbury festival 2023 and who were the surprise guests? Here’s everything you need to know.

Elton John Glastonbury 2023 setlist and special guests

Elton John made his Glastonbury debut on Sunday night