A number of major high street retailers will close stores across the UK this month. Major outlets including Argos, Poundland and Iceland will be no more in some local areas as branches close their doors in some locations.

Some of the branches will be replaced by new shops in different locations, but others may leave the high street forever. Meanwhile, Argos is closing all its physical stores in the Republic of Ireland in June.

We have broken down all of the major high street retailers that will be closing this month.

Argos

Argos will close all remaining Irish stores this month, and another two UK branches later this summer whilst expanding its presence in Sainsbury’s supermarkets. Cardiff Bay’s Argos is set to close in July - but Sainsbury’s has not yet given an exact date. Argos will then close its Newport, Wales branch later on in the summer.

Argos has said it is expanding its presence in supermarkets and moving away from the high street. The retailer had opened 25 Argos locations inside Sainsbury’s stores by March 2023, and it hopes to have between 430 and 460 Argos counters inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets by next year.

Iceland

Iceland has closed the doors on more than half a dozen shops this year, but more closures are on the way. Several Iceland branches closed for good earlier this year, including branches in Newport, Berwick and Hexham. And Iceland’s Beccle branch in Suffolk will shut for good on June 17.

Lloyds Pharmacy

Lloyds Pharmacy has already started to close standalone chemists and some located in Sainsbury’s stores. But several more closures are set to take place in June.

The following Lloyds Pharmacy stores will close in June:

Sainsbury’s Peak Drive, Allenton, Derby - early June

Sainsbury’s Rother Way, Chesterfield - June 13

Sainsbury’s Newport - June 13

Two more stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets in Kidlington and Gloucester will shut for good in July. Lloyds has already announced the closure of 237 of its pharmacies in Sainsbury’s supermarkets by the end of the year and closed 76 stores in 2022.

Poundland

Poundland will close a single store in Broad Street, Lynn within the Vancouver Quarter on June 2. The store is closing after the landlords asked them to vacate the site.

The Cumbernauld store in North Lanarkshire will also close days later, on June 11. But despite the closures, Poundland is working on a 50-store expansion plan which will see some Poundland shops close and move to a new location, as well as additional stores added to the high street.

Poundstretcher

