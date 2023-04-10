At least six people have died, several others are injured and one person is missing after an avalanche in the French Alps on Easter Sunday. The incident occurred near Mont Blanc at the Armancette glacier.

It was caused by a slab of snow detaching from the top of the mountain, according to local experts. An emergency operation has been conducted by rescue teams since it took place, working tirelessly to reach those that were caught in the avalanche.

Joined by search and rescue dogs, authorities have also been on the lookout for missing people, of which there is currently one. It is also understood that two of the five casualties were local tour guides and that several of those injured are receiving treatment and being monitored at hospital.

The news was confirmed by deputy mayor Elisabeth Mollard, who told local radio stations: “Today, we are mourning, and there is great sadness among all of us mountaineers, friends of Les Contamines, those who died are people we knew, and all our thoughts go out to their families.”

Tributes have also been paid to the victims of the Armancette avalanche by French prime minister Emmanuel Macron and interior minister Gerald Darmanin.

The French Alps avalanche incident took place on Easter Sunday 2023 - Credit: Adobe

