Almost 20 popular high-street restaurants will close their doors for good this week in a mass closure across the UK. A number of Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Firejacks restaurants are all set to shut as the owner says they are ‘loss-making branches.’

The Restaurant group, which owns the chain restaurants is set to close 12 Frankie & Benny’s sites, four Chiquito, and a single Firejacks on May 27 - which will reportedly save the company save the company around £5 million. It is said they will close after the shift ends on Saturday.

A Restaurant Group spokesperson said: “We announced a review of our leisure estate in March and made the difficult decision to exit some of our Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito sites.

“We are working closely with our impacted teams and will look to redeploy colleagues to neighbouring sites across our wider estate wherever possible.”

Earlier this year it was revealed a total of 35 were set to close but plans have been brought forward to close 18 branches this week. TRG said it had negotiated to exit a number of contacts ahead of schedule, the Mirror reports .

Nottingham’s last-remaining Chiquito restaurant is to close, it has been confirmed.

Frankie and Benny’s closing

Aberdeen

Birmingham - Plaza

Carmarthen

Eastleigh

Feltham

Leeds

Lenton

Livingston

Norwich - Riverside

Peterborough

Peterborough - Pavilions West

Taplow

Chiquitos

Leeds

Lenton

Peterborough

Rochester

Firejacks

Basildon

