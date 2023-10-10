News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals

Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Four British nationals who were being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan have been released.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 10th Oct 2023, 21:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 21:21 BST
Four British nationals who were being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan have been released and are set to return to the UK on a flightFour British nationals who were being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan have been released and are set to return to the UK on a flight
Four British nationals who were being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan have been released and are set to return to the UK on a flight

Four British nationals who were being held in Taliban custody in Afghanistan have been released and are set to return to the UK on a flight. The UK Foreign Office said it welcomes the release of the men, who were detained over allegedly breaking the country’s laws.

Non-profit organisation the Presidium Network, which has assisted the men, named three of them as charity medic Kevin Cornwell, from Middlesbrough, Miles Routledge and Ian Purchase. The other cannot be named for legal reasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said the UK Government “regrets this episode”. They went on: “On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country.”

Scott Richards, co-founder of the Presidium Network, said the men were returning to the UK on Tuesday, but was unaware of which flight they were on.

Most Popular

    Mr Routledge is a British holidaymaker who received widespread attention and criticism on social media in August 2021 having travelled to Afghanistan despite the Taliban’s gains in the nation. Mr Cornwell had been working for the UN Refugee Agency in Kabul when he was detained in January.

    Related topics:AfghanistanGovernment