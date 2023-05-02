Fortnite servers are down ahead of the latest 24.30 update to the online battle royale game. The update will introduce a crossover with Star Wars just days ahead of May the 4th, the official Star Wars Day celebrations.

The update had previously been delayed a week from the expected launch date, with 24.30 due to go live this afternoon (May 2). This will be the third major update for the battle royale game for Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Status , the Twitter account that shares service updates for the game, has told users that matchmaking services have been disabled in preparation for the update, telling gamers that they will inform them once downtime has ended. Downtime for the game began at about 8am, with the updates normally lasting around four hours.

Users can expect to get back into the game by 12pm. However, the update could potentially take less time so checking the Fortnite Status Twitter account will give gamers the most accurate information.

Developers, Epic Games , have released the patch notes for the latest Fortnite update which sees the return of Lightsabers and Blasters as well as introducing Force powers, which include Force Lightning and Force Push. Epic Games have posted the patch notes to its website.

New skins will be added to the game including Darth Maul, Clone Troopers, Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker, who was used to tease the update on Twitter. The 24.30 update will also see many bugs fixed within the game which have been shared on the Fortnite Trello board.

Bug fixes to the game include: