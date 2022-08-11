Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FIFA 23 beta codes to grant early access to the game for selected players have been released.

The beta version gives players the opportunity to play one of the several game modes available, but restricts full access to the game until its release date later this year.

Codes have been sent out to players in the UK and the beta version of the game will be open until September.

But who is eligible to receive the codes and how do you redeem them? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the FIFA 23 beta game modes available?

If you are one of those fortunate enough to get a FIFA 23 beta code, you will be given access to one of these game modes depending on the nature of your code.

Career Mode

Volta

Ultimate Team

Pro Clubs

Kick-off

Please note that you will only be given access to one of these game modes, and this will be specified in your email from EA containing the code.

Who will get FIFA 23 beta codes?

FIFA 23 closed beta will be only available on PS4, PS5 and Xbox One platforms.

Those who are eligible will be selected from FIFA players in the US and the UK who opted in to get EA emails.

How do I redeem the FIFA 23 beta code?

You will receive an email from EA, the creators of the game, giving you a code. It will be sent to the email linked to your EA account.

The code will be different in length depending on your console, and can be redeemed through the online store of your console.

You can also redeem codes through the Playstation or Xbox apps by visiting the menu and heading to ‘redeem codes’.

When does the FIFA 23 closed beta end?

The FIFA 23 closed beta version will end on 1 September, but the demo of the game will be made available soon after to all players.

When is the full version of FIFA 23 released?

FIFA 23 is set to be released in full on 30 September, but players can get the game three days early on 27 September if they pre-order the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition .

If you pre-order from Game , the website states that with your pre-order you get:

Team of the week 1 player item

Untradeable Player item for your FIFA Ultimate Team.

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item for 5 FUT matches.

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick: Choose from Davies, Son or Vinicius Jr. for 3 FUT matches.

Career Mode Homegrown Talent: Local youth Prospect with world-class potential.