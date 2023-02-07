Asda is giving away free hot breakfasts for children during the February half term holidays in a bid to continue to help customers manage the cost-of-living crisis. In partnership with Quaker Oats, the new free offer means that families are now able to access both a free children’s breakfast and a main meal for just £1 in all Asda cafes.

Children will be able to get a free bowl of Quaker porridge from 8am to 12pm every day in 205 Asda cafes across the February half term, on top of the existing £1 kids’ main meal deal. The partnership is expected to hand out over 50,000 bowls of porridge to be served to children across the country.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We know when families are preparing for the school holidays it can often mean an additional strain on household budgets – especially feeding and entertaining their children.We remain as committed as ever to supporting our customers in tackling these tough times. Our café initiatives continue to provide a lifeline for over 1.5 million customers since we launched them last year, and we hope by offering free warm breakfast in the February half term, will help support many more in the coming weeks.”

Recent research from the charity Magic Breakfast has shown that 81% per cent of schools believe that child hunger has increased in their community in the last year and 94% believe poverty has increased. Additionally, 95% of schools agree that breakfast provision has positively impacted concentration in class and 87% agree it alleviates pressure on family budgets.

Divesh Parmar, General Manager, Quaker Oats UK, says: "It’s so important that everyone has access to breakfast to start the day which is why we’re partnering with Asda to provide free Quaker Oats porridge to children this half term. This initiative, alongside our new Share the Warmth campaign, means we can play a small part in getting a warm, nutritious breakfast to people who really need it this winter."

The current Kids for £1 menu includes a choice of one of six hot meals (in selected cafes) or a cold pick-and-mix sandwich meals deal for just £1.

