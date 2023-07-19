New data has revealed the most and least common winning numbers from Euromillions draws. EuroMillions is a lottery game with some of the biggest jackpots worth hundreds of millions of pounds and is played across nine different European countries.

Bingo industry experts WDW Bingo analyses the results from all previous EuroMillions games to find out what these numbers are and which are most overdue. The data is based on a total of 1,650 draws across nearly 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far is one lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite, a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for WDW Bingo said: “While millions across the UK and Europe play the EuroMillions, the chance of the competition’s huge jackpot is alluring for many as well. However, with so much money on the line, it’s easy to question how random the numbers picked are, so in this study, it’s interesting to see the huge difference in frequency between the most and least commonly picked numbers.”

Most Popular

Most common EuroMillions numbers

Ball number 19 - drawn 188 times

Ball number 23 - drawn 188 times

Ball number 44 - drawn 186 times

Ball number 21 - drawn 186 times

Ball number 42 - drawn 184 times

Ball number 17 - drawn 182 times

Ball number 26 - drawn 181 times

Least common Euromillions numbers

Ball number 22 - drawn 134 times

Ball number 33 - drawn 139 times

Ball number 46 - drawn 141 times

Ball number 18 - drawn 142 times

Ball number 41 - drawn 143 times

Most common Euromillions bonus ball

Ball number 3 - drawn 336 times

Ball number 2 - drawn 335 times

Ball number 8 - drawn 321 times

A lottery ticket for the EuroMillions draw

Most overdue Euromillions numbers

Ball number 24 - last drawn March 7 2023

Ball number 20 - last drawn March 21 2023